$!Dusit Princess Moena and Dusit Princess Firenze to open in 4Q 2029.

Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, represented in the Philippines by Dusit Thani Philippines Inc., has signed hotel management agreements with IDC Prime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Italpinas Development Corp, a design-driven developer of sustainable properties in emerging cities in the Philippines, to manage two new hotels in Northern Mindanao under Dusit's upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand.

Slated to open in late 2029, Dusit Princess Moena will be a standout feature of Moena Mountain Estate, a sustainability-focused mixed-use development located in the lush, forested mountains of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, on the outskirts of the Mount Kitanglad Range Natural Park.

Thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, the 184-key hotel will cater to both business and leisure travellers, offering a wide range of premium facilities, including a lobby lounge, business centre, all-day dining restaurant, outdoor pool, fully equipped gym, yoga room, and a versatile multipurpose area.

Known as the ‘Baguio of Mindanao,‘ Dahilayan is already a popular destination for nature enthusiasts thanks to its stunning mountain scenery, striking landscapes, cool climate, and a variety of outdoor adventures. With its contemporary accommodation and extensive range of services, Dusit Princess Moena will further enhance the area’s appeal, complementing existing attractions such as Dahilayan Adventure Park and the expansive Del Monte Pineapple plantations.

Further north, and also slated to open in late 2029, Dusit Princess Firenze will be a key highlight of IDC’s Firenze Green Tower project in the Limketkai area of Cagayan de Oro, near the city’s commercial and business districts.

Leveraging the city’s reputation as the “Adventure Capital of the Philippines” and its fast-growing business and leisure markets, this 14-storey mixed-use green development will seamlessly combine commercial, residential, and hotel spaces. Dusit will manage 180 rooms on the tower’s upper floors, providing guests with exceptional views and Dusit’s signature high standards of service.

Designed to provide unparalleled convenience, memorable experiences, and exceptional value for guests and residents alike, the project will also feature an array of premium facilities, including a gym, spa, multipurpose areas, commercial spaces, and a swimming pool.

“We are delighted and honoured to collaborate with IDC Prime to further expand our presence in the Philippines through these remarkable projects,“ said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “The Philippine’s dynamic economic growth and thriving tourism sector offer unparalleled opportunities for innovation and advancement. With IDC Prime’s shared commitment to sustainability and positive impact, we are excited to bring our distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to these vibrant Mindanao destinations, delivering meaningful and memorable guest experiences while creating lasting value for the broader community.”

The Firenze Green Tower and Moena Mountain Estate projects are pre-existing real estate joint ventures between IDC, as the property developer, and the Go family, the original site owners. Adding hotel components to these developments is set to elevate their appeal, positioning Dusit Princess Moena and Dusit Princess Firenze as destinations in their own right.

“IDC was founded on our belief in the Philippine’s growth story, particularly in areas such as these, which are full of potential for transformative development” said Arch. Romolo Nati, CEO and Chairman, IDC Prime. “Our projects are recognised for their sustainability and architectural innovation, consistently delivering a ‘level-up’ in elegance and quality. Partnering with Dusit to bring world-class hotels to Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon is a natural extension of this vision, and we look forward to welcoming these exceptional properties to our portfolio.”

Dusit’s portfolio currently includes 302 properties operating across 19 countries, including 58 properties under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia. Dusit-branded hotels currently operating in the Philippines include Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.

