PETALING JAYA: The suspect behind the wheel which caused an accident that killed three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students in Dungun, Terengganu, last year, will be tried in court following the results of her psychiatry report.

According to Buletin TV3, magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman fixed Feb 20 for Norizan Ismail, 50, to appear in the Dungun magistrates’ court prior to being tried in the High Court.

Nur Amira came up with the decision during the case management session on Norizan’s completed psychiatry report.

Norizan, a housewife, was previously charged with murder for causing the deaths of Akmal Tukirin, 25, and Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi and Khairil Anuar Jamaluddin, both 20.

She was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Pantai in front of UiTM Dungun at 7.35pm on Oct 9 last year.

The charge was made under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death sentence or no less than 30 years’ imprisonment and no less than 12 strokes of the rotan.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman, while Norizan was represented by Norhabibah Norulalzahar.

In the incident, Norizan had driven an SUV into two motorcycles ridden by four students on their way back to campus.

Ku Adib, Khairil, and Akmal perished at the scene while the other victim, Ammar Danish Ridhuan, 20, was injured.

