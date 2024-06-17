Queen presents Aidiladha goodies to UTM Johor Bahru students

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, presented Hari Raya Aidiladha goodies to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Johor Bahru campus students today.

In a post uploaded on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the goodies for the 900 international students were presented by UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail.

The goodies were presented after the Aidiladha prayers at the Sultan Ibrahim Chancellery Building through Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ).

Also present was YRZSNJ chief executive officer Hishamuddin Abdul Rahim.