Queue-cutting drivers face consequences in Johor Bahru

PETALING JAYA: Johor police have taken action against drivers illegally cutting lanes on a busy stretch of Jalan Tebrau, heading towards Jalan Lingkaran Dalam in Johor Bahru.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said eight summonses were issued to offending drivers on a single day, according to Harian Metro.

“Yesterday, between 8am and 8.30pm, the Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division of the South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters (IPD) issued eight summonses for the offence of queue cutting,“ he was quoted as saying.

This came in response to viral videos shared by concerned citizens, showing multiple instances of drivers cutting into lanes, causing further congestion in an already traffic-prone area.

“In addition, action to detect vehicle owners who commit the offence of cutting the line, as in the viral video, is also underway,“ Raub added.

The area in question, situated near the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), is known for its frequent traffic jams due to traffic lights.

The inconsiderate actions of some drivers worsen the situation, leading to slower traffic flow.