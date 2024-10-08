Quickly apprehend individuals responsible for attack on two women - Selangor EXCO

SHAH ALAM: State Islamic Religious and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah has called on the authorities to quickly apprehend those responsible for the attack on two women at a surau near a religious school in Kelana Jaya today.

He emphasised that places of worship and schools should be safe for everyone and that such violent and intimidating acts demand an immediate and decisive response from the authorities.

“I urge anyone with information about the incident to report it to the police without delay,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Fahmi also expressed his hopes for the speedy recovery of the victims.

Earlier, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar in confirming the incident occurred around 1.30 pm, said police are actively pursuing the suspects.

The victims, in their 20s and 50s, are receiving treatment at Shah Alam Hospital.



Read more: Two women injured in knife attack in surau toilet