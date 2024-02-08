RAHMAH rebate for media practitioners’ August mobile bills

KUALA LUMPUR: Media practitioners will receive a one-off rebate on their mobile phone bills for August, in conjunction with the National Month celebrations.

The Ministry of Communications, in a statement today said the RAHMAH Rebate Incentive for media practitioners, introduced in 2023, will continue this year, as announced by Minister Fahmi Fadzil during the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration in May.

“This incentive is available to Malaysian media practitioners who hold a media accreditation card (that is not expired) issued by the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen) and are subscribed to a postpaid plan with a participating telecommunication companies (telcos).

“Eligible media practitioners are encouraged to update their postpaid phone numbers and other relevant details through the JaPeN eMedia System at http://emedia.penerangan.gov.my/ by Aug 31, 2024 to receive this incentive,” it said.

According to the statement, the rebate is limited to monthly commitment charges and is subject to the terms and conditions set by the relevant telcos, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), Tunetalk, XOX Com, and YTL Communications (YES).

More information regarding the RAHMAH Rebate Incentive for Media Practitioners 2024 is available in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section at https://www.komunikasi.gov.my/en/awam/faq.