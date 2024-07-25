“Raja Kita” Exhibition opens tomorrow, features 272 items including personal collection of King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 272 items related to the Institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be on display at the Raja Kita Exhibition at the National Museum from tomorrow.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Agong Dagang said the exhibition, to be held until Sept 29, also displays some of the Royal Regalia and personal collections of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

There will also be special collections from the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, the Abu Bakar Royal Museum and historical documents, including manuscripts on treaties loaned from the National Archives and the National Library, he said.

He said one of the items to be highlighted at the exhibition is the Johor State Constitution which was signed by Sultan Abu Bakar on Sept 4, 1895, at Istana Besar Johor.

“This exhibition is also held as an initiative to elevate the Institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the country’s parliamentary democratic system and the concept of constitutional monarchy so that they continue to be preserved as a symbol of sovereignty.

“This allows the people to appreciate the Institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong while also enabling them to know more about His Majesty’s personality,“ he said at the opening of the Raja Kita Exhibition here, today.

The exhibition was opened by Minister of Communications Fahmi Fahmi, who also chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events.

Also present were the Director General of the Malaysian Museums Department director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The Raja Kita exhibition held at Gallery 1 and 2 at the National Museum is part of an event organised in conjunction with the installation ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia last Saturday.

Aaron said the exhibition provides information about the Institution of a Constitutional Monarch which must be protected as a symbol of the country’s sovereignty in line with the second principle of Rukun Negara, Loyalty to the King and Country.

He said the institution is important as it serves as the “umbrella” for the country’s diverse population.

The ministry, he said, would continue to carry out various programmes to inculcate the Rukun Negara principles in society.

“These efforts will continue to be intensified in conjunction with the 55th Anniversary of Rukun Negara next year,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron said the Royal Museum at Jalan Istana will be reopened to the public in 2026 in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year.