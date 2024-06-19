Raja Muda of Selangor visits Section 7 night market in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah visited the Section 7 night market here today.

The visit was in conjunction with the ‘Jelajah Gagasan Rumpun Selangor’ for the Petaling district, which began today, and Tengku Amir was accompanied by state Rural Development and Unity and Consumers Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail and state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Najwan Halimi.

During the approximately one-hour visit, Tengku Amir visited the stalls to present aprons and caps to the traders and also spent time mingling with the visitors.

It was a special occasion for about 500 early visitors who received the RAHMAH PLATS digital coupon (Selangor Platform) worth RM10 each per person, courtesy of the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

Twenty-two-year-old student Rahman Ahmad said the coupon came in handy.

“I come here quite frequently to buy food... this (the coupon) helps because, as a student, we need to be thrifty,” said the mechanical engineering student.

Another student, 21-year-old Muhammad Zahir Anwar Abdullah said although it is only a RM10 coupon, it still means a lot to students like him.