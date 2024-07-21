Ramanan fetes 226 outstanding SPM students from Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Constituency

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 226 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers from the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency were honoured in a ceremony organised by Member of Parliament Datuk R Ramanan today.

Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), said the event held in collaboration with the Bank Rakyat Foundation (YBR) involved an allocation of RM100,250 to enhance academic performance and motivate students to achieve greater success in the future.

“I deeply appreciate the strong and unwavering support provided by YBR in raising the educational standards of students, especially those in Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency.

“I hope that this noble deed can be replicated across the country, thereby enhancing the overall quality of education nationwide. I will also ensure that this becomes an annual programme,“ Ramanan said during the SPM Excellence Assistance Programme held at Dewan Meranti Sungai Buloh.

Also present at the event were YBR chairman, Datuk Philip Benedict Lasimbang and Board of Trustees member, Datuk Zamri Salleh, who is also KUSKOP’s deputy secretary-general.

The ceremony was conducted in two phases, with the first phase held in Kota Damansara last week and the second in Paya Jeras today.

In his speech, Philip expressed hope that the incentive awards would encourage the recipients to continue excelling and maintain their momentum in achieving excellent results.

The outstanding students were from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Sungai Buloh, SMK Bukit Gading, SMK Bukit Rahman Putera, SMK Saujana Utama, SMK Subang, SMK Subang Bestari and SMK Seksyen 10 Kota Damansara.

Among them, 106 students obtained 7As, 64 scored 8As, 47 achieved 9As, eight earned 10As and one student achieved 11As.