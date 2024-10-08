Ramasamy appointed Perak MIC Chief replacing Elango

SUNGAI SIPUT: MIC treasurer-general Tan Sri M Ramasamy has been appointed Perak MIC chairman for 2024-2027, replacing Datuk V Elango.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan said Ramasamy had wide experience in the political scene in Perak, having held the chairman’s post during the tenure of former MIC president Datuk Seri G Palanivel.

“I feel that this appointment will strengthen support from members and attract new members, especially youth, to support the party.

“We will assign an important duty for Datuk Elango involving the party at the central level,” he told reporters after attending the 2024 Perak MIC convention at the Tun S Samy Vellu Convention Centre here today.

Ramasamy received his appointment letter from party president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran earlier during the convention, which was attended by over 500 party delegates and members.

Saravanan also reiterated MIC’s full support towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim based on the decree by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who wants national stability to be strengthened without being disrupted by irresponsible politicking.

He added that the decree would motivate the party to remain relevant in protecting the rights of Indians in the country.

“We admit that MIC is facing various challenges to ensure we remain relevant and the choice in protecting Indians,” he added.