Receding water levels at Kedah Dams: Sanusi leaves it to Allah to bring rain

GUA MUSANG: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is leaving it to Allah to bring rain to restore the water levels in three dams in Kedah.

“Wait for Allah to bring rain. We humans can’t make rain ourselves, pray to Allah (for) rain. Allah will command the angels to bring rain.

“Rain comes, fills up the dams again, asking for a human solution to God’s work, there isn’t one, humans can’t do it, wait for God to give,“ he told reporters during a “Breakfast Programme with the Kedah Menteri Besar” in Renok here today.

Also present was PAS candidate for the Nenggiri state by-election, Mohd Rizwadi Ismail.

On Thursday, Bernama reported that the water level at Muda Dam was at eight per cent, Pedu Dam at 39.09 per cent, and Ahning Dam at 81.80 per cent, with an overall average of 43.68 per cent across the three dams.

When asked if the depletion of the dams’ water levels would affect agricultural activities, Muhammad Sanusi said the issue would not have an impact as water had been released from padi fields into Muda Agriculutural Development Authority (MADA) rivers and they were (rivers) full now.

Mohd Rizwadi faces Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, representing the Unity Government, in the Nenggiri by-election on Aug 17.

The by-election was called following a casual vacancy announced by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.