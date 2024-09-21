Reformasi movement faced numerous challenges over 26 years, but prevailed - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no permanent friends or enemies, only common interests, which is justice for the people,” said Unity Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the ‘Himpunan Keadilan: Suara Rakyat Suara Keramat’ gathering, Fahmi reflected on the various memories and historical events experienced over the 26 years of the reformasi movement in the country, including a series of betrayals by some former leaders.

Fahmi said that despite the numerous challenges faced, these did not hinder their successes, including the victory of the ‘Pakatan Rakyat’ coalition in five states during the 12th General Election (GE) in 2008.

“The journey of the mass movement after the upheaval of 1998 was fraught with difficulties. In 2004, we were left with just one seat in Pematang Pauh. However, after we reorganised the Pakatan Rakyat, we were ready to face the 2008 GE, which saw five states change hands.

“All this occurred while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was in prison, demonstrating how he was still able to unite us even though he was not physically present.”

“That is the reality of how Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim consistently worked to ensure we focused our strength with a common spirit towards victory,” he said.

The gathering tonight, themed ‘From Reformasi to Malaysia MADANI,’ was organised to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the reformasi movement.

The event featured narrations about the history of the reformasi movement, poetry readings, short theatre performances, and speeches by reformasi leaders.