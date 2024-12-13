MERSING: The presence of stray dogs in Mersing is increasingly troubling residents in the district, with the latest incident involving a young girl falling victim to an attack from one of the animals.

Nur Huwaidah Umayrah Abdullah, 10, sustained injuries to her face, shoulder and left knee after falling into a drain while being chased by one of the strays in the Endau area, here, last Tuesday.

Her mother, Izzaidah Ibrahim, 35, said the incident occurred at 5.25 pm when Nur Huwaidah Umayrah was cycling home from her grandfather’s shop in Tanjung Endau to their house on Jalan Dato Mohd Ali, here.

According to Izzaidah, as her daughter passed in front of a bakery, a stray dog suddenly began chasing her. In fear, Nur Huwaidah Umayrah pedalled faster but eventually fell into a drain.

“Umay (Nur Huwaidah Umayrah) was lucky because several individuals near the scene helped chase the stray dog away. Otherwise, the situation could have been much worse,“ she told reporters when met at her home today.

Izzaidah said following the incident, her third child out of four siblings received treatment at a nearby clinic. She also lodged a police report and filed a complaint with the local authorities (PBT) regarding the matter.

However, she said that this was not a new issue. The PBT had previously set up cages in known hotspots, but the strays were released by irresponsible individuals.

“Kids here can no longer freely cycle to school or Quran classes for fear of unwanted incidents. Previously, one of Umay’s friends was chased and had to hide in a drain as she was terrified by the stray dog’s loud barking and menacing presence.

“Therefore, I hope the authorities will take appropriate action by conducting continuous patrols and monitoring, as the presence of these animals has restricted outdoor activities for children and residents in the area,“ she said.

A Bernama survey at the location found over ten stray dogs roaming around streets, fields, residential areas and government quarters, raising concerns about public safety.

Meanwhile, Mersing District Police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani when contacted by Bernama confirmed that a report on the incident has been lodged.