TAMPIN: The government greatly appreciates the support and initiative shown by private companies and individuals who have voluntarily come forward to help flood victims in the affected states.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin urged more private parties and influencers to extend aid to flood victims, especially in flood-prone areas.

“Thank you to those who helped out without any prompting. I believe the government greatly appreciates the efforts of individuals or groups who voluntarily carry out initiatives to ease the burden of flood victims.

“I believe in the principle of kindness, surely we encourage many to come forward to assist. This issue of floods must not only be tackled by the government but by all parties,“ he told reporters at the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) MADANI Ihsan Squad programme in collaboration with Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and the Prime Minister’s Department at Taman Pinggiran Felda Sungai Kelamah, near here.

Earlier, he presented flood assistance, comprising food and daily necessities, to 250 residents in the housing area.

Also present were Tampin Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa, SKM chairman Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal and MRCB executive vice-president Datuk Dell Akhbar Khan.

Shamsul Iskandar said the government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), had taken various preliminary measures to assist those affected by floods, including collaborating with the state governments involved.

The state government will present flood aid to those affected, including Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students in Negeri Sembilan, next week.

Meanwhile, when asked about the opposition often criticising efforts taken by the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar said the people are wise enough to judge who is more committed to helping them.

“On this flood problem, the prime minister himself has answered questions in Parliament,“ he said.