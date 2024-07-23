Relevant parties should offer AirAsia compensation following global IT outage - Tony Fernandes

SUBANG: Relevant parties should have offered AirAsia Group compensation following the global IT outage, said Capital A Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

He said the relevant parties needed to be responsible for last Friday’s situation, which affected the airline services.

“The principle is that if we do something wrong, we have to compensate. We, other airlines, and other businesses lost a lot.

“They should offer us compensation, and right now, we have to wait and see,” he told reporters after launching AirAsia’s operations at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, here today.

Last Friday, major institutions, including airlines, banks, media channels and hospitals in several countries, were reportedly affected by the global IT outage linked to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, an American cybersecurity technology company, that provides endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services.

In a LinkedIn post last Saturday, Tony said the global IT outage has caused airlines to lose millions in revenue and has created chaos in people’s lives due to system failure.

In his speech, Tony noted that among the losses that AirAsia faces were ticket sales and four AirAsia domestic flights that were cancelled following the incidents.

It was reported that AirAsia’s operations stabilised at Terminal 2 of KL International Airport last Saturday and resumed its online check-in operation at 2 pm on the same day.

The low-cost airline is managing over 168,000 passengers on 941 flights across its seven Air Operator’s Certificates (AOCs), which include AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Philippines, AirAsia Indonesia, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia Cambodia, AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X.