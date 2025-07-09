Marseille wildfire shuts airport, disrupts trains amid heatwave

MARSEILLE: A wildfire raging near Marseille on Tuesday forced the shutdown of the city’s airport, disrupted rail services, and damaged dozens of homes, with authorities warning of a high-risk summer ahead. The blaze, fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation following a heatwave, remains uncontained, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

The fire began near Pennes-Mirabeau, north of Marseille, and rapidly spread across 700 hectares, sending thick smoke into the sky. Marseille Provence Airport suspended operations at midday, cancelling 54 flights and diverting 14 others before a partial reopening in the evening. The SNCF rail operator reported multiple cancellations, with services expected to remain disrupted on Wednesday.

Retailleau confirmed 400 evacuations, 63 damaged homes, and around 100 minor injuries, praising emergency efforts for preventing fatalities. “At the moment, there are no deaths, which is remarkable given the extent of the fires,“ he said. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan warned residents the flames were “at the doors of Marseille,“ urging those in northern areas to avoid roads for rescue access.

Scientists attribute the fire’s intensity to climate change, which prolongs heatwaves and dries landscapes. Similar blazes near Narbonne have consumed 2,000 hectares, with over 1,000 firefighters deployed. The A9 motorway to Spain, initially closed, gradually reopened.

Local retiree Martine Bou described fleeing her home with pets, while her husband Frederic stayed to protect their property. “I’ve never seen anything like it,“ he said, recalling flames towering dozens of metres high. -AFP