Religious schools linked to child exploitation being monitored - NS MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government suspects that some private religious schools in the state are not registered with the religious authorities and are controlled by a company that allegedly exploits children and religion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was based on an investigation by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) following complaints from several quarters.

“Before this case (of child and religious exploitation) surfaced, JHEAINS and the enforcement authorities investigated the unregistered private schools and found that there were several schools suspected to be controlled by the company.

“The investigation is ongoing. by the police and JHEAINS,“ he said when met by reporters after handing over the state flag to the Negeri Sembilan Contingent to the Para Sukma Games in Sarawak here today

According to Aminuddin, three or four schools, madrasahs and charity centres in Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Nilai are being investigated and monitored.

He said all religious schools or madrasahs operating in the state must be registered with the State Education Department of Education and the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council.

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that a total of 171 individuals were arrested after the police raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan that are linked to a company alleged to be exploiting children under the guise of religious charity.