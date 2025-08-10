Industrial court orders Perak FC to pay RM1.04m to ex-coach Lim Teong Kim

THE Industrial Court of Malaysia has ruled that Perak FC Sdn Bhd must pay RM1.04 million to former head coach Datuk Lim Teong Kim for prematurely terminating his contract.

Court Chairman J. Paramalingam stated in a 60-page judgment that Lim is entitled to compensation for the unexpired portion of his fixed-term employment contract.

With 16 months remaining on his contract, Lim’s compensation was calculated based on his monthly salary of RM65,000 multiplied by the remaining duration.

Lim had also claimed EUR15,477.81 (RM76,471.39) for three business-class return flights from Munich to Kuala Lumpur, as stipulated in his contract.

However, the court ruled that this claim should be pursued through a civil suit rather than an unfair dismissal case.

Paramalingam noted that Lim’s two-year contract, which began on Sept 15, 2022, was terminated on May 24, 2023, just eight months in.

He clarified that reinstatement was impossible as the fixed-term contract had expired naturally.

The court dismissed Perak FC’s claim that Lim was “ill-equipped” for the role, attributing the team’s struggles to the club’s mismanagement.

Paramalingam deemed the termination premature, stating Perak FC’s mid-season performance (11th place) was close to the targeted ninth position.

He criticised the club’s decision as a knee-jerk reaction, suggesting financial pressures influenced the termination.

The court highlighted that Perak FC’s financial struggles predated Lim’s appointment, undermining their justification for dismissal.

Lim’s legal team, Edward Andrew Saw Keat Leong and Jerry Low Kok Kiang, represented him, while Perak FC was defended by lawyer Weera Premananda.

Lim filed a complaint with the Perak Department of Industrial Relations on June 27, 2023, seeking unpaid salary for the remaining contract period.

The ruling underscores the legal protections for fixed-term contracts in Malaysia’s employment landscape. - Bernama