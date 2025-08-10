Sultan Ibrahim’s Russia visit boosts Malaysia-Russia ties

KAZAN: The state visit of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to Russia concluded today, reinforcing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

This marks His Majesty’s fourth state visit since ascending the throne in January 2024, following trips to Singapore, China, and Brunei.

Invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sultan Ibrahim became the first Malaysian monarch to visit Russia since diplomatic relations began in 1967.

During talks at the Moscow Kremlin, Sultan Ibrahim emphasised Malaysia’s view of Russia as a trusted partner, highlighting the visit’s role in deepening cooperation.

“Friendship is more valuable than money,” His Majesty said, quoting a Russian proverb to underscore the enduring spirit of bilateral relations.

President Putin praised the strong political dialogue between both nations, noting Malaysia’s active role in the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group.

The Russian leader described the platform as vital for fostering cooperation and mutual understanding with Islamic countries.

In Kazan, Sultan Ibrahim explored opportunities for collaboration with Tatarstan in petrochemicals, innovation, Islamic finance, and the halal industry.

His Majesty expressed satisfaction with growing economic, institutional, and cultural exchanges between Malaysia and Tatarstan.

Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, is renowned for its cultural diversity and Muslim-majority population.

The King’s delegation departed Kazan International Airport at 11.08 am, accompanied by Tatarstan’s Rais Rustam Minnikhanov. - Bernama