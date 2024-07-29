Remand for suspect in Albertine Leo’s kidnap case extended by six days

JOHOR BAHRU: The suspect in the kidnapping case of the six-year-old girl Albertine Leo Jia Hui was remanded for another six days.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Noorfazlin Hamdan at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Noorfazlin ordered the remand period of the 31-year-old male suspect from tomorrow until this Sunday.

Previously, the suspect was remanded for seven days from July 23 until today to assist the investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Earlier, the suspect arrived at the court complex at 8.50 am wearing a purple t-shirt and handcuffs, while being closely guarded by police officers.

This morning, Johor police chief CP M Kumar was reported to have requested the extension of remand against the local male suspect to enable further investigation to be carried out against the suspect who was arrested with the victim at a cheap hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan was previously reported asking for the public’s help in locating the child who was noticed missing by his father at 8.30pm, 20 July, at a shopping centre.

The child was found safe in a cheap hotel in Batang Kali at 4.45 am, July 23 and the police also arrested a man who was found with the victim.

