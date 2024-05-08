Rembia rep aware of implications before signing pledge - Ahmad Maslan

GUA MUSANG: Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis is aware of the implications of the agreement letter and pledge signed by each Barisan Nasional (BN) representative, which includes a RM100 million bond for betraying the party.

In this regard, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Muhammad Jailani’s claim yesterday that the RM100 million compensation demand from UMNO was designed to bankrupt him, following PAS announcement that he had joined the party, was merely an excuse.

“We provided lawyers before they signed the letter, and we also provided a video to help them understand the terms before signing. His claim (Muhammad Jailani) is just an excuse and lacks solid grounds,” he said.

The Deputy Works Minister was speaking to newsmen after inspecting the progress of the new 750-metre road construction project here today.

Ahmad also expressed doubts about Muhammad Jailani’s claim that he joined PAS in June last year, a month before the Melaka state assembly approved the state’s anti-hopping law.

On Saturday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president, said the party had issued a letter of demand to Muhammad Jailani, seeking RM100 million in compensation due to him joining PAS.

On Wednesday, the UMNO Supreme Council agreed to initiate legal action seeking damages and compensation of RM100 million from Muhammad Jailani, who PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed to have joined PAS in June.