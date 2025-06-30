Malaysia recommended as host for 2026 Sepaktakraw World Cup

MALAYSIA has been proposed as the host for the 2026 ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup (Men and Women) by the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF), skipping the traditional bidding process.

ISTAF secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader stated that the recommendation was based on the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association’s (PSM) proven expertise in managing high-profile international events.

The suggestion was initially put forward by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh during the ASTAF Asian Sepaktakraw Cup in May and has since gained solid backing from the federation.

“PSM has shown its capability by successfully hosting the ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup Kuala Lumpur 2024 and the ASTAF Asian Sepaktakraw Cup 2025, supported by 70 technical officials from 16 countries,” he said in a statement today.

The announcement came after Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan was re-elected as PSM president for the 2025–2028 term during the association’s Annual General Meeting at the World Trade Centre here yesterday.

Abdul Halim congratulated Mohd Sumali on his reappointment, praising his role in revitalising sepaktakraw in Malaysia and internationally.

“The continuity in leadership signifies stability, unity, and a clear direction for the future of sepaktakraw in Malaysia and beyond,” he added.

He also highlighted the significance of grassroots development under the National Sepaktakraw Development Programme (NSTDP), which engages over 500 young athletes from 25 institutions nationwide.