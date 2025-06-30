Russian expat exposes Malaysian used car dealership scam

A Russian expat living in Malaysia has gone viral after exposing a shocking scam by local used car dealerships that cost her thousands in unexpected repairs.

The initial “bargain” purchase

TikTok user @tanya.in.malaysia shared her eye-opening experience last month, explaining how her family thought they’d scored a great deal on a 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The car appeared to have just over 150,000km on the odometer and was priced at RM19,000 - a steal considering it would cost twice as much in Russia.

“The car looked in great condition and had only one previous owner,“ Tanya explained in her viral video.

When the “bargain” turned into a nightmare

Just a couple of months after purchase, their dream car became a recurring nightmare:

-Weird noises started emerging from the engine

-Random stalling occurred while driving

-Weekly breakdowns became the norm

-Constant mechanic visits drained their wallet

“We ended up spending nearly RM5,000 on repairs,“ she revealed, frustrated by the endless stream of problems.

The shocking truth unveiled

Baffled by the car’s constant issues, Tanya questioned her mechanic about why a relatively low-mileage vehicle was giving so many problems.

His response was a bombshell: The car’s actual mileage wasn’t 150,000km - it was 250,000km.

The mechanic could tell from the worn condition of the parts he’d been replacing that the odometer had been tampered with.

“I thought mileage fraud was just a Russian thing”

Tanya’s reaction was telling: “You know I didn’t freeze. I thought mileage fraud was just a Russian thing. Turns out it’s a pretty common thing in Malaysia.”

The mechanic’s advice was clear: buy directly from owners, not from used car markets to avoid tampered vehicles.

Malaysian netizens share similar horror stories

Tanya’s experience struck a chord with local car buyers who shared their own encounters:

TikTok user muchawesomewow revealed: “Yeah, I bought my 2011 car with just 100k km on the odo. After purchase & inspection at the Service Centre, I noticed the car actually had almost 250k km original mileage.

“Luckily only had to repair the wear & tear parts but everything else still good till today.”

SimK said: “They (used car dealerships) will say owner change the mileage not company.”

While delyn delyn commented: “I have bought c200, mustang, audi A6, bezza from direct owners and I only service, means no issue. all smooth. I don’t trust shops. bought xtrail 2015 after covid. I was told accident free. 2 months after taking car. police called from jb, accident case from previous owner.”

Lessons learned

While Tanya’s car is now completely fixed, she’s made a firm decision: “This will be my last experience purchasing from any used car markets.”

Her story serves as a stark warning to other buyers about:

-Verifying actual mileage through service records

-Getting independent inspections before purchase

-Considering direct owner sales over dealerships

-Budgeting for potential hidden problems

The bigger picture

This incident highlights broader issues in Malaysia’s used car market, where buyers - especially foreigners unfamiliar with local practices - can fall victim to unscrupulous dealers.

The viral TikTok has sparked important conversations about consumer protection and the need for stricter regulations in the second-hand vehicle trade.

For now, Tanya’s expensive lesson serves as a cautionary tale for anyone considering a used car purchase in Malaysia.