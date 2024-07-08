Repeated sale of diesel, petrol in a day banned in Kedah

SUNGAI PETANI: All 375 petrol station operators in Kedah have been ordered not to allow repeated sales of diesel and RON95 petrol to both local and foreign registered vehicles on the same day effective immediately.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the petrol station operators in the state received the order during a meeting this morning.

“The control order was issued based on provisions under Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 regarding the ban of repeated sale of diesel and RON95 petrol on the same day to local and foreign registered vehicles effective immediately.

“The order is applicable to all 375 petrol stations as well as holders of all grades of diesel and petrol retail licences in Kedah,” he told reporters after officiating the advocacy programme for petrol station owners in Kedah here today.

He said today’s programme was organised not only to hand over the control order but to hold an advocacy session to allow petrol station operators to understand the order and the role they need to play.

“We also seek the cooperation of petrol station owners to continue to be the eyes and ears for the ministry and channel information on any leakages... because we know petrol and diesel subsidies covered by the government involves a very huge total.

“So the initiative we’re conducting in Kedah hopefully will reduce cases of leakage... at the same time, we hope the role played by petrol station operators will help us gain information and ensure supply for the Kedah people remains good,” he said, adding that they had been informed of problems where stations in the state suddenly ran out of diesel and petrol.

“Public complaints claiming they had difficulty filling up petrol and diesel in the morning or at certain times as there were others trying to take advantage by filling up and engaged in misappropriation,” he said.

Azman also reminded petrol station operators who received the control order to be vigilant and responsible by obeying the order and licence conditions as stern action would be taken, including revoking their licence, should they be found to be colluding with smugglers.