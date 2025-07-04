Cheng Su Yin aims for badminton title under Nova Widianto’s guidance

NATIONAL mixed doubles shuttler Cheng Su Yin is embracing head coach Nova Widianto’s challenge to secure at least one championship title this year.

After a season marked by inconsistent performances, Su Yin and her partner Hoo Pang Ron are intensifying their training to turn their fortunes around.

Su Yin acknowledged the pressure to deliver results, especially after a series of early exits in tournaments this year. “If we can win a title, it will definitely be worth it.

We are really trying and still training hard,“ she said following a training session.

Nova Widianto has set a clear target for his squad, urging them to clinch a title before the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris.

Su Yin admitted that past disappointments and injuries have affected her confidence, often leading to premature exits in competitions.

The pair, currently ranked 13th in the world, reached the finals of the 2024 China Masters but have since struggled to maintain momentum, advancing to only two quarter-finals in nine tournaments this year.

A setback came in March when Su Yin suffered an ankle injury after slipping on stairs at the Orleans Masters in France.

Pang Ron and Su Yin are set to return to competition at the Japan Open, followed by the China Open and Macau Open.

Since teaming up in 2023, their sole title remains the 2023 Malaysia International Challenge in Ipoh.

Nova highlighted the mental challenges facing the duo, noting that while their technical skills are strong, maintaining composure under pressure remains a hurdle.

“The quality of their game is already there, but becoming champions requires mental strength, which they need to improve,“ he said. - Bernama