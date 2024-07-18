Restaurant supervisor pleads not guilty to DUI

JOHOR BAHRU: A restaurant supervisor pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to driving under the influence of alcohol to the extent of causing injury to a traffic policeman on duty last Sunday.

Ng Wee Long, 34, made the plea after the charge was read out by a court interpreter in Mandarin before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

He was charged with driving a Proton Wira car with an alcohol content exceeding the legal limit in his blood, thus causing injury to traffic policeman Mohamad Rasul Mohd Yusof at KM3. 6 Jalan Pantai heading to Permas Jaya here, at 7.05 am last Sunday.

The charge, under Section 44(1A)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

If convicted, his driver’s license will be endorsed and he will disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for a maximum of seven years. If he holds a probationary driver’s license, it will be revoked.

Ng was allowed bail of RM9,000 with one surety and the court also ordered that he report himself at the nearest police station once a month and his driving licence be suspended pending disposal of the case.

The court set Aug 25 for submission of documents and appointment of counsel.

Prosecuting officer Inspector S Vikineswary prosecuted, while Ng was unrepresented.