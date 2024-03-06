Mixed doubles shuttler Pei Jing falls victim to scam

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian badminton player Lai Pei Jing has fallen victim to a scam.

The mixed doubles shuttler took to social media to share that she was scammed of almost all of her savings by a fraud group.

“Honestly, this has been an extremely heavy blow to me. My hard-earned savings from decades of hard work. It takes great courage to speak out about being scammed because who wants to tell others that they were foolishly deceived, right?

“Once I’ve adjusted to the situation, I’ll share more about it. I hope to prevent more victims and also force myself to accept the fact that I was scammed,“ she shared in her post.

The 31-year-old added she needed time to process the unfortunate incident and will “consider how to share the details of the scam with everyone”.

“I hope my sharing can help others be more vigilant and prevent more victims from being denied.”

In her post, Pei Jing also shared that she has been working closely with the authorities.

