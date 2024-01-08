‘Right move to have social media licence requirement’

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said requiring social media and online messaging platforms with a minimum of eight million users to apply for a government licence from Aug 1 is the right thing to do.

“The licence from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will address the long standing issue of inadequate laws to combat online scams, cyberbullying and adult content.”

He said police have always worked closely with MCMC to ensure compliance and address violations.

“When criminal elements are identified, we investigate according to existing laws and liaise with domestic and international agencies to gather intelligence.”

On July 27, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said social media and messaging services must obtain licences from MCMC, with enforcement of the requirement beginning on Jan 1.

Failure to obtain a licence would constitute an offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Cybersecurity expert Murugason Thangaratnam said achieving the right balance between user experience and security is an evolving process, but licensing is the first step to creating a trusted ecosystem.

“Users are becoming more knowledgeable and generally do not mind an extra layer of security when accessing their personal information or using social media, especially if it is to enhance online safety.”

He said the licensing requirement would serve multiple purposes, including maintaining existing protections such as content moderation and user safety measures.

“A licence to operate is not just a tried and tested solution. It also conveys our commitment to holding powerful social platforms responsible for safety in the digital space.”

However, he said there may be challenges due to the uncertainty and varying interpretations of licences as each platform has its own rules and procedures for managing licensing and intellectual property.

He said some licences are unclear and may require legal interpretation, leading to misunderstanding among developers about their responsibilities.

“Having no clear licensing guidelines is a major challenge for content creators. It makes it difficult to track where their content is being used and verify its legitimacy.

“Managing rights and permissions across different platforms while controlling content usage and distribution can also be challenging. Hopefully, MCMC will clearly define its requirements from the outset.”

International Islamic University Malaysia Communication Department head Assoc Prof Dr Tengku Siti Aisha Tengku Azzman said the new licensing requirement would force social media platforms to impose stricter rules for users when posting content.

“A recent case in which a cyberbullying victim committed suicide is an eye-opener that social media users cannot say whatever they want as they sometimes cross the line.

“Malaysian laws are lagging behind technological advancements. Everyone must work together to ensure online platforms are safe, productive and enjoyable for all users.”

She said the new framework would not directly affect users’ freedom of speech as they are still free to express themselves, but they should be prepared to face the consequences if their posts violate MCMC regulations.

“Major social media platforms will need to take more responsibility for content on their sites and penalise those who violate regulations.”