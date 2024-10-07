River of Life project reaches 81 percent completion - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The River of Life (RoL) project has achieved an 81 per cent completion rate so far, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said while completion has not yet reached 100 per cent, significant transformation has been seen along the Klang and Gombak Rivers, which are now dynamic waterfront icons with substantial economic value, fulfilling the initial aspirations of the project.

“This progress is evident through numerous accolades received,” she said when winding up the debate on the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 (LKAN 2/2024) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The LKAN report had previously highlighted that despite RM3.915 billion already spent, the RM4.363 billion river rehabilitation project, the most costly ever undertaken in Malaysia in complex urban areas, may not meet its scheduled completion this year.

According to the report, as of July last year, eight RoL projects were still being implemented, with progress on site ranging from 21 to 97.3 per cent, and a contractor has not been appointed for two projects, after the previous contracts were terminated, while another 12 projects were still at the pre-implementation stage.

The audit analysis also revealed that only 79.4 per cent of river beautification work had been completed, and 50 out of 296 sewage treatment plants (16.9 per cent) had been rationalised or upgraded successfully.