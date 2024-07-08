RM115,000 project to benefit Sungai Lereh fishermen

MELAKA: Upgrading works are currently underway at the Sungai Lereh Fishermen’s Jetty here, including the installation of a ramp and a winch machine for the convenience and comfort of local fishermen.

Klebang assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong said that the RM115,000 improvement project was being funded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) and supervised by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM).

“The project commenced on June 21 and is expected to be completed by Sept 27, benefiting 77 fishermen in the Sungai Lereh area.

“With these facilities, fishermen will be able to bring their boats ashore or onto the riverbank, especially when their boats are damaged and need repairs,“ he told reporters here today after visiting the project site. Melaka LKIM director Darleena Baharudin was also present.

Commenting further, Lim said he hoped these facilities would make fishing activities easier for the fishing community in Sungai Lereh and help them increase their catch in the area.

He said that besides the project, several other initiatives would be implemented to improve the facilities and comfort of fishermen around Klebang, including dredging works at the river mouths in both areas.

“The sedimentation at the mouths of Sungai Klebang and Sungai Lereh creates difficulties for fishermen, especially during low tide when it becomes challenging for their boats to enter the jetty.

“I have been informed that the funding for dredging the mouth of Sungai Klebang has been approved, and the project will commence at the end of this year, while the dredging for Sungai Lereh is expected to take place next year,“ he said.

He added that regular monitoring would be carried out around the waters in the Klebang constituency, to curb river pollution which affected the ecosystem and reduced fish catches.

He pointed out that river pollution in the area, believed to be from activities at the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill Site, also posed health risks to fishermen as it could cause skin diseases due to deteriorated water quality.

“Although river pollution in the Klebang waters has decreased this year compared to the previous year, monitoring by the fishermen and enforcement by the Department of Environment (DOE) will be enhanced to prevent it from recurring,“ he added.