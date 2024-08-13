RM300 million in assets of illegal gambling operator frozen

KUALA LUMPUR: Assets worth nearly RM300 million belonging to a foreign national have been frozen as police investigate the entry of illegally obtained money from abroad into the country through offshore banks.

Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) Crime Investigation Unit head, Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said the suspect, a man in his 30s, is believed to have received commission of RM14.05 billion from illegal online gambling bets from more than 10,000 bettors.

“It is believed that part of the profits of RM371 million have been transferred to Malaysia and the AMLA team has frozen a Central Depository System (CDS) account with stocks of 108,625 units worth more than RM281 million,” he said in a press conference here today.

He said also frozen was an escrow account worth over RM18.5 million and money in two local bank accounts amounting to RM58,048.86, making the total amount frozen to over RM299.619 million.

The suspect, who tried to confused the authorities by using the nationality of another country other than his original citizenship and has never entered the country before.

The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amlatfpuaa) 2001.

“Police also reminded all offshore banks to increase the due diligence process or know your customer action on any party that wants to open an offshore account.

“This action is important to prevent offshore banks from being used as tools for the crime of money laundering,” he said.