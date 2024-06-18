Robbed jewellery store in Kajang suffer RM3.2 million loss

PETALING JAYA: A jewellery store inside a shopping mall in Kajang faced a significant loss after it was robbed yesterday by individuals posing as security guards.

In a statement, Kajang district deputy police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nasir Drahman revealed that the loss was estimated at RM3.2 million based on reports and investigations.

“Until now, seven witnesses have testified, and there will be several more witnesses whose testimonies will be recorded to assist the investigation.

“The police are actively tracking all the suspects who remain at large,“ the statement reads.

According to him, the masked suspects, wearing dark gloves, entered the premises on the first floor.

They proceeded to break the glass of the gold exhibition using a hammer and steel jewellery.

“During the incident, the suspects were believed to be carrying two pistols and a rifle and fired one shot at the wall of the premises.”

After the robbery, all the suspects fled through the parking lot under the shopping centre.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms Act 1971 (Increased Penalties).

