RPS Betau selected as MOE’s MADANI adopted village

LIPIS: The Betau Resettlement Plan (RPS) has been selected as the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Kampung Angkat MADANI (MADANI Village Adoption initiative), to empower Orang Asli children’s education and ensure that this minority group does not fall behind in their education.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek explained that the village was chosen partly due to the selection of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) RPS Betau as a pilot project, under the Comprehensive Special Model School 11 (K11) initiative, in March last year. This initiative supports Orang Asli children from preschool to Form Five, across 18 villages.

“The establishment of this ‘Kampung Angkat’ will ensure that Orang Asli children have continuous access to education,” she said.

“We are committed to improving access to education for the Orang Asli community, and this represents one of our greatest achievements,” she told reporters after officiating RPS Betau as the ministry’s adopted village, today.

Fadhlina also emphasised that community involvement is essential for the success of the MOE’s mission to empower Orang Asli children, as it cannot be achieved without their active participation.

“This means the community must also join and support the initiative, not just the MOE. It’s an opportunity for us to demonstrate that, firstly, the Orang Asli children and the community are not being left behind, and secondly, we want to focus on them,” she said.

“In Pahang, we are fortunate to have an Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) which specialises in the education of Orang Asli children, mastering the ‘pedagogi rimba’,” she added.

Fadhlina explained that SMK RPS Betau, as a K11 school, was also chosen as the ministry’s adopted school. It will serve as a benchmark to assess the programme’s success, before expanding it to other locations.

She highlighted that this school would be prioritised, particularly in digital education. Its students are being supplied with tablets, through Yayasan Didik Negara, to ensure that children in rural areas are not excluded from advancements in educational technology.

“We must ensure that no schools are marginalised, especially since this school is part of the K11 focus. We will use SMK RPS Betau as a benchmark, and if successful, extend this initiative to other areas as needed,” she said.

Currently, only two schools have been selected for K11 pilot projects: SMK Long Bedian in Sarawak and SMK RPS Betau.