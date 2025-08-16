Malaysia advances peaceful nuclear tech with CTBT commitment

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s dedication to peaceful nuclear technology development remains steadfast under the National Nuclear Technology Policy 2030.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) ensures the technology is harnessed safely and responsibly for public benefit.

The Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuklear Malaysia) highlighted this commitment in a statement today, referencing the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Malaysia signed the CTBT on July 23, 1998, and ratified it on January 17, 2008.

Nuklear Malaysia operates two key CTBT facilities: the Radionuclide Monitoring Station RN42 in Cameron Highlands and the CTBT National Data Centre (MY-NDC) in Bangi.

These stations detect radionuclides from nuclear explosions globally while supplying seismic and hydroacoustic data for scientific research.

The facilities also support Malaysia’s National Tsunami Early Warning System.

The CTBTO Preparatory Commission acknowledged Malaysia’s active role, evidenced by executive secretary Dr Robert Floyd’s visit from August 13 to 18.

Floyd inspected RN42 and MY-NDC and discussed CTBT capacity-building with MOSTI officials.

He also engaged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on nuclear disarmament and global peace efforts.

Nuklear Malaysia hosted a National CTBT Colloquium to educate stakeholders on the treaty’s benefits for security and research. - Bernama