RTD to replace AwAS cameras in phases

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is replacing the ‘Automated Awareness Safety System’ (AwAS) cameras in phases at the gazetted locations, said its director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli.

RTD director-general in a statement today said the replacement of the AwAS camera is in line with the improvement of the existing AwAS camera system in line with the latest technological changes that use ‘Automated Number Plate Recognition’ (ANPR) technology to ensure that the camera operates better.

“This replacement involves the Redflex model cameras that need to be replaced due to major damage and no support from the principal,“ said RTD.

He said the operation of AwAS cameras is also to ensure enforcement involving the offence of driving over the speed limit and failing to comply with traffic lights based on provisions under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) in line with reducing the statistics of accidents and deaths due to road accidents.

Therefore, RTD calls and asks for the cooperation of all road users to take steps to comply with the laws that have been set and be tolerant with other road users for the priority of personal and family safety when on the road.

“This department is also always committed to ensure that the safety and well-being of road users is always maintained at the best possible level,“ he said.