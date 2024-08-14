RTD to study system, streamline transition of B1, B2 licences to B

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is detailing the coordination process for holders of Malaysian Driving License (LMM) class B1 and B2 to go through before obtaining a class B LMM (high-powered motorcycle).

RTD director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said his department is looking into the matter before it is announced in the near future.

He said, the special transition programme which will begin on Oct 1, is not automatically offered, instead license holders have to undergo two hours of training before sitting for the practical test at a driving institute.

“The government has set the conditions to participate in this programme in which individuals involved are holding LMM class B1 or B2 for more than 10 years with no summonses and no blacklist (RTD offence).

“There is still a practical test which means they have to ride motorcycles over 500cc for evaluation and approval by RTD officials to determine whether they (riders) are eligible or not,“ he said in an exclusive interview at Wisma Bernama, yesterday.

Aedy Fadly said that candidates participating in the programme will be charged a fee of RM160 compared to the previous process to obtain a B class LMM involving two hours of theory class and 9.5 hours of circuit training with a fee of RM900.

On August 2, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that there will no longer be programmes to obtain Class B1 LMM at the driving institute for the public from October 1.