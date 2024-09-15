RXZ Members 6.0: police issue 65 summonses in special ops

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police issued 65 summonses for various offences through the Special Motorcycle Ops in conjunction with the RXZ Members 6.0 gathering here yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu District Police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the operation around the city centre, from 5 pm to 11.59 pm, involved 18 officers and personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, who were assisted by the Department of Environment.

“The most common offence was modifying the exhaust pipes (16 cases); no side mirror (12); accessory-related offences (nine) as well as other violations.

“Other offences included a minor riding a motorcycle and three for not having driving licences,” he said in a statement today.

However, Azli said none of the 25 individuals who were inspected and underwent urine tests, were arrested.

Earlier, over 40,000 people nationwide converged on the Terengganu Motorsports Circuit in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus for two days from Friday in conjunction with the sixth edition of the RXZ Members 6.0 motorcycle gathering.