S’gor cops nab six, seize RM7.8m worth of drugs

SHAH ALAM: Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate that has been active in the Klang Valley with the arrest of six individuals and seizure of 49.5 kilogrammes (kg) of various types of drugs worth RM7.8 million in raids conducted in Selangor.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use vehicles to store drugs before distributing them.

He said they arrested a 50-year-old man on Wednesday (July 17) in front of a guardhouse of an apartment in Telok Panglima Garang and this led to the arrest of five more men suspected to be involved in the syndicate.

“The suspect then led the raiding party to the apartment’s car park area where they located a car using the remote control device seized from the suspect. They found 44kg of ecstasy pills and 3.55kg of erimin 5 pills in the front and back seats of the vehicle.

“Based on the parking lot number and guided by the same suspect, the team then raided a unit on the 17th floor of the apartment and found about 2kg of syabu inside,” he told a media conference at the Selangor Police Headquarters here today.

He said the other five suspects, including the owner of the car containing the drugs, were arrested in separate places around Selangor, thus crippling the syndicate’s operation.

He believes that the syndicate has been active since early this year.

“All the suspected tested negative for drugs. Five of them have records for crime and drugs,” he said.

Khaw said police also confiscated assets worth an estimated RM530,806, involving cash, 27 pieces of jewellery and nine vehicles.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and that all the suspects have been remanded for five days until July 22 to assist in investigations.