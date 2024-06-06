Sabah acts to stabilise water supply amid illegal connections, LRA expansion

KOTA KINABALU: Strict enforcement against illegal pipe connections in squatter areas and expanding the capacity of water treatment plants (LRA) are key measures taken by the government to stabilise water supply in Sabah, especially in Kota Kinabalu.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said despite the successful stabilisation of water supply in Kota Kinabalu since the third quarter of last year, disruptions still occur due to maintenance at water treatment plants and emergency situations.

He noted that the State Water Department (JANS) encounters water supply disruptions due to illegal pipe connections by squatter residents, occasionally impacting Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and nearby areas.

“This problem has been and will continue to be addressed, particularly through enforcement actions. As an immediate measure, JANS will introduce a vendor system soon to supply water to squatter residents in line with the recent decision of the State Cabinet.

“This initiative aims to enable better control and monitoring of water usage by residents in these areas,“ he said in a statement here today.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Works Minister said the capacity boost at the Telibong Water Treatment Plant 2 to 80 million litres daily has notably improved water supply in northern Kota Kinabalu.

He said upon the completion of the pipeline alignment along Package 8 of the Pan Borneo Highway, expected early next year, the water treatment plant will fully supply this capacity to Kota Kinabalu.

He said Sabah Works Ministry, Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and Ministry of Economy are finalising the implementation method for the RM300 million Sabah water supply project, set to begin this year.

“The scope of this project is to reduce supply disruptions, stabilise water pressure, address non-compliant connections, upgrade and repair pumps and increase water treatment plant capacity,“ he said.

Shahelmey also noted that the project extends to Papar, Keningau, Lahad Datu and Tawau districts.