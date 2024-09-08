Sabah allocation issue: Gov’t willing to hold talks on additional funds - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government is open to holding discussions if Sabah needs additional allocations, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the RM16 billion allocation he announced for the state at the Pesta Kaamatan on May 31 was the total funds for Sabah for this year but did not cover several other matters.

“Operating and development allocations total RM16 billion. I have read and scrutinised ... don’t politicise this matter; if you want more, discuss it properly.

“I have explained that allocations for implementation and operating expenditure should be there. And I have included all these, (although) certain other matters like Pan Borneo (highway) and several other projects were not included,” he told reporters after visiting the Tanglin Hawkers Centre here today.

Also present were Communications Minister and MP for Lembah Pantai Fahmi Fadzil and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustapa.

Previously, Sabah Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee alleged that Anwar’s statement on allocations for Sabah was confusing because it did not consider Sabah’s entitlement to an additional 40 per cent from the federal revenue and taxes collected from the state.

The Prime Minister slammed Kiandee for his allegations, which seemed to be politicising the issue.

“(Now) he (Kiandee) wants to be a champion; previously, (when in government) not so ... because the Sabah state election is near, he is playing on this sentiment. His criticisms are unfounded; what kind of politics is this?

“Don’t resort to low-class politicking ... you kept quiet when you had power previously ... where was MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) when you were in power? Now, we have discussed and implemented a lot of matters, energy, education, health, additional allocations,” he said.