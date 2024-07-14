Sabah continues to empower SMEs in the halal industry

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will continue to empower the halal industry, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) Halal Hub, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this initiative aligns with the state government’s efforts to enhance the overall halal industry, emphasising that halal certification ensures products meet high standards of cleanliness and compliance with the Syariah principles.

Hajiji stressed the importance of halal certification in assuring consumers of a product’s halal status, safety and quality, thereby facilitating SMEs in promoting their products both locally and internationally.

He expressed hope that MUIS would continue to expand its efforts in assisting SMEs across Sabah in obtaining the Cottage Industry Halal Certificate (SHIK) which is beneficial for entrepreneurs without a dedicated processing facility or permanent factory.

“I encourage SME entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to obtain the Malaysian Halal certificate, thereby expanding their business prospects,“ he said in his speech at the Sabah International Halal Expo (SAHEX) 2024, delivered by Sabah Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Dr. Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Hajiji highlighted SAHEX 2024 as a notable event highlighting Sabah’s locally certified halal products facilitated by MUIS through the MUIS Halal Hub.

He said halal certification extends beyond the food and beverage industries, encompassing a wide range of products and services including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and tourism.

He urged Sabah SMEs to actively engage in Malaysia’s flourishing halal industry, stressing the importance of cooperation between government agencies and the private sector in managing halal certification to empower SMEs, enabling them to excel in Sabah’s halal market.

“This effort aims to ensure more SME entrepreneurs in Sabah obtain halal certification, facilitating easier promotion of their products internationally,“ he said while advocating for more awareness campaigns to encourage Sabah SMEs to pursue halal certification.