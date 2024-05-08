Sabah Customs seizes drugs worth over RM600,000

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sabah Zone seized over 20 kilogrammes of methamphetamine with an estimated market value of RM667,729.44 on July 30.

Sabah Zone Customs assistant director-general Siti Mang said the seizure was made at two separate locations, namely at Tawau Airport at 12.30 pm and at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at 1 pm.

“Customs also arrested two local men, aged 18 and 29, at KKIA and Tawau Airport on the same day,“ she said at a press conference here today.

Siti said the modus operandi for the case was using green plastic packages branded ‘Guanyinwang,‘ which were smuggled in via passenger planes to evade detection.

She added that the two individuals were also suspected of being drug mules and the connection between them was still under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the penalty of mandatory death or life imprisonment if convicted.

“Customs Department calls on the public to pass on information on any smuggling activities by contacting the customs toll-free line 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest customs office,“ she said, adding that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.