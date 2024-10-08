Sabah entrepreneurs urged to tap into significant halal industry potential

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) is encouraging more Sabah entrepreneurs to obtain halal certification to tap into the state’s significant halal industry potential.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick highlighted Sabah’s vast potential in the halal industry due to its abundant supply of raw materials, semi-finished products, and strategic location.

However, he noted that according to the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) Halal Hub, only about 350 companies in Sabah have obtained halal certification, and he emphasised the need to increase this number to enable more entrepreneurs to participate in KUSKOP’s halal entrepreneurship programmes.

“I welcome the Sabah government’s commitment, particularly through the MUIS Halal Hub, to increase these numbers, and the ministry will facilitate and support companies applying for halal certification,“ Ewon said at the Sabah MADANI Entrepreneur Halal Awareness Workshop: Entrepreneur Halal Certification/Cottage Industry Halal Certification 2024 in Kota Kinabalu.

The two-day workshop, attended by 168 entrepreneurs, aims to boost the halal industry’s growth, enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs and cooperatives in producing and providing competitive halal products and services, and increase the number of halal-certified businesses in Sabah.

Ewon said the close collaboration with the Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry and the MUIS Halal Hub is expected to strengthen the halal certification programme among entrepreneurs to help them obtain halal certifications and elevate their products to the international level.

Earlier in his speech, the minister highlighted that KUSKOP offers various halal entrepreneur development programmes, including halal certification, financing assistance and grants for entrepreneurs nationwide.

This includes financing assistance of up to RM10,000 to cover the cost of compliance with halal certification requirements (including halal awareness and certification courses for company employees), the cost of consultation services, product analysis services and certification fees.

The ministry also provides financing assistance of up to RM30,000 for brand development, provision of prototypes, and packaging as well as labelling upgrades through the Halal Product Capacity Development Programme.

“Meanwhile, the Halal Innovation and Technology Programme is designed for entrepreneurs who have already obtained halal certification and are looking to enhance the success of their halal products and services through innovation and technology.

“This programme offers grants for them to adapt, innovate and adopt halal technologies to boost productivity, encompassing technology transfers, machine purchases, digitalisation, research and development, and product commercialisation,“ he said.

Ewon said that KUSKOP also provides grants of up to RM200,000 to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that meet the required criteria.

He added that the ministry has introduced the Halal Entrepreneur Internationalisation Programme to assist stable and export-ready MSMEs.

This initiative aims to strengthen the Malaysian halal brand in international markets, provide access to Malaysian halal products and services, and build business networks and marketing channels for Malaysian halal products and services globally.

“The ministry also offers financial assistance to cover the costs for MSMEs to participate in international expos and trade fairs, as well as for product registration overseas,“ he added.