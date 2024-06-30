Sabah-MM2H Programme to start accepting applications from tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state cabinet has approved the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home (Sabah-MM2H) programme, and it will begin accepting applications from participants starting tomorrow, July 1.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the Sabah-MM2H programme has also received approval from the Federal government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC), with an expected approval timeline of around eight to ten weeks.

Liew said the Sabah MM2H programme is applicable only within the state, emphasising that participants are prohibited from using the permit to work in Malaysia.

“Affordable homes are not eligible under this programme. Affordable housing is reserved for local Sabahans and is not intended for foreign investment through this programme,“ she said.

“We will also ensure there is no subletting of these permits. A committee will oversee these matters,“ she told a press conference after the programme’s launch here today.

Liew also outlined the requirements, stating that applicants must be at least 30 years old, come from countries with diplomatic relations with Malaysia, meet fixed deposit and financial prerequisites, and are restricted to purchasing high-rise properties valued at least RM600,000.

Earlier in her speech, she positioned the Sabah-MM2H programme not only as a means to attract individuals to establish Sabah as their second home but also as a catalyst for cultural exchange, economic vitality, and sustainable community development.

She emphasised that participants will also have the opportunity to own property in Sabah, access quality healthcare services, and enroll their children in reputable educational institutions, among other benefits.

“Sabah-MM2H participants are encouraged to fully immerse themselves in our rich cultural tapestry, contribute to our local economy, and build lasting connections within our vibrant community of residents and fellow expatriates,“ Liew added.