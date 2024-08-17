Salary adjusments will boost commitment among enforcement staff - KDN deputy sec-gen

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent salary adjustments for civil servants are expected to motivate enforcement members, particularly those in lower-income support roles, thereby reinforcing their commitment to upholding national peace and well-being.

Home Ministry (KDN) deputy secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman said the salary increase aligns with the MADANI humane concept, reflecting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s concern for law enforcement personnel and their job security.

“The government’s decision to grant a 15 per cent increase to subordinate groups, compared to the seven per cent for top management, helps narrow the wage gap between these groups,“ he told reporters when met at the ministry’s booth during the Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 programme here today.

The Prime Minister yesterday announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups and seven per cent to those in top management.

The adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.

“KDN welcomes the salary adjustments and anticipates that the move will be complemented by enhanced productivity among civil servants, particularly within their service delivery systems.

“For instance, within KDN, the Immigration and Registration departments must improve performance at service counters, he said, adding that with the need for faster processing of passports and identity cards, this salary increase should motivate staff to deliver more efficient services.

He emphasised that civil servants must adapt to support the country’s development and achieve high-income status.

“To enhance national competitiveness and attract foreign investment, improving public service efficiency is crucial. This will have a positive impact on the economy,“ he added.