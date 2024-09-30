Sales consultant charged with misappropriating over RM300,000 in company funds

KUALA LUMPUR: A sales consultant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of misappropriating more than RM300,000 in company funds last year.

Ng Yew Choong, 36, was charged with misappropriating RM334,878.55 belonging to Syarikat Pangkal Maju Sdn Bhd through his bank account at a restaurant in a shopping centre on Jalan Klang Lama between April 27 and August 11, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Harvind proposed bail of RM50,000 with one surety, with the additional condition that the accused’s passport be surrendered to the court.

The accused’s lawyer, R. Vikraman requested a lower bail, stating that his client had a family to support and parents suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 6 for mention of the case.