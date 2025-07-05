Toddler dies of suspected abuse in Sungai Buloh, adoptive parents arrested

SUNGAI BULOH: A two-year-old girl has died with severe injuries, including bruises, swelling, and cuts, in a suspected case of abuse in Paya Jaras. The toddler was brought unconscious to Sungai Buloh Hospital by her adoptive parents, a couple aged 27 and 28.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafis Muhammad Nor confirmed that authorities received a report from the hospital at 12.45 am. The medical officer noted dried blood stains around the child’s mouth and nose, along with extensive injuries.

Police arrested the couple, who have no prior criminal records, to assist in investigations. A remand application will be filed at the Shah Alam Court to allow further questioning. The case is being probed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The child’s body has been sent for a post-mortem at Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Forensic Department. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Saujana Utama police station at 03-6038 3322 or investigating officer Insp Mohamad Aizad Abd Azik at 013-486 1194.