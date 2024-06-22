Saravanan retains MIC deputy president post for second term

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri M. Saravanan retained the post of MIC deputy president for the 2024-2027 term, being returned unopposed at the party elections.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran announced the results after Saravanan remained the sole nominee for the post when the nominations closed at 1 pm today.

“As he has the support of the majority from our party, Datuk Seri M Saravanan is once again the deputy president of MIC,” he told the media at the MIC headquarters, here, today.

The nominations today involved the party’s highest posts, including deputy president, three vice-presidents and 21 members of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC), which were being held from 10.30 am to 1 pm. In March, Vigneswaran was re-elected, unopposed, as the MIC president for the 2024-2027 term.

The three vice-president posts also witness fierce competition among four candidates. Incumbents Datuk T. Mohan, Datuk T. Murugiah, and Datuk M. Asojan are being challenged by MIC Education Committee chairman Datuk Dr R. Nelson.

Meanwhile, 45 candidates will be vying for the 21 CWC posts in the party elections which will be held on July 6.