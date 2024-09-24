Sarawak’s Transport Master Plan 2025-2040 aims to meet state evolving needs

KUCHING: The Sarawak Integrated Transport Master Plan 2025-2040 will be an initiative to create a comprehensive framework for the development of an integrated, modern and sustainable transport system that meets the evolving needs of the state.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said while there had been various city and regional development master plans devised in the past, none had fully consolidated or addressed the complexity and opportunities within the transport sector.

“This Master Plan aims to address that gap and chart a unified and strategic way forward,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the launch of the Sarawak Integrated Transport Master Plan Lab here, today.

He said the transport sector is the backbone of Sarawak’s economy and social inclusivity and an efficient transport system will facilitate the movement of people and goods, boost trade and investment across various industries including manufacturing, agriculture and tourism.

“For land transport, we are modernising the public transport system with projects such as the Kuching Urban Transport System (KUTS). This initiative will redefine our transport landscape and act as an impetus in the development of a seamless and integrated public transport network,” he said.

Lee said the system’s modernisation process would involve more than just buses and vans, and include pedestrian-friendly spaces, non-motorised transport and transit-oriented development.

For the maritime and riverine transport sector, he said the extensive network of rivers in Sarawak presented opportunities for trade, tourism and industrial growth, in which his ministry is committed to leverage on in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Aviation is another key area as connectivity is essential in Sarawak, which is geographically vast and dispersed, in addition to the challenges of rising ticket prices and insufficient flights in and out of the state, he said.

“To address this, Sarawak has moved forward with the initiative to establish its own airline to enhance air connectivity not just within Sarawak but also regionally and beyond,” he added.