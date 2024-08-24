Sarawak to co-host Sea Games 2027 after SUKMA 2024 success - PM Anwar

KUCHING: The government has agreed to designate Sarawak as a co-host of the SEA Games when the country hosts the regional sporting event in 2027, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced tonight.

He praised Sarawak’s remarkable organisation of the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), which he described as one of the best in recent history as a key factor in his decision to award Sarawak the role.

“Sarawak’s outstanding management of the SUKMA 2024 has demonstrated its capability to host major sporting events. On behalf of the Malaysian government, I am pleased to confirm that Sarawak will partner with us to host the SEA Games in 2027,” he said during the closing ceremony of the biennial Games at the Unity Stadium here.

Anwar said despite being in New Delhi during the opening ceremony on Aug 17, which was officially launched by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, he kept abreast of developments.

“The exceptional atmosphere at the opening was so impressive that some have even claimed it rivalled the Paris Olympics. This truly reflects Sarawak’s spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai,’” he said, referring to the Iban phrase meaning ‘together with each other’.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had repeatedly expressed the state’s readiness to co-host the 2027 SEA Games, viewing SUKMA 2024 as a crucial test of Sarawak’s ability to host larger-scale sporting events.

Anwar underscored the importance of beginning preparations immediately, calling on the Youth and Sports Ministry and sports bodies to concentrate on enhancing the quality and performance of the athletes.

He also said athletes must be protected from distractions that could undermine their performance.

“We have committed to hosting an international sporting event, and with the cooperation of the Sarawak state government here in Kuching, preparations must involve the entire government machinery and sports associations.

“The young athletes should start their training now because, while we aspire to be champions, our goal is to deliver an exceptional performance at the 2027 SEA Games,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were among those present at the event.